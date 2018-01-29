SBI adds more charges for 3 arrested after lengthy police chase

New charges have been added on for the two men and one woman arrested Monday after a lengthy vehicle pursuit that began in Troy and ended in Montgomery.

The Troy Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Casey Shane King of Talladega, 21-year-old Joshua Scott Horn of Lincoln and 23-year-old Danielle Leigh Bearden of Lincoln. All three have been charged with one count of receiving stolen property in the first degree. Tuesday, the State Bureau of Investigation added more charges on top of the ones the trio faces already. Each of the three will also be charged with attempted murder, receiving stolen property, and bringing stolen property across the state line.

Officers received information about a stolen tan 2015 Nissan Altima in the Troy area, and around 9 a.m. they made contact with it on North Three Notch Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Trojan Way, but the driver, Horn, refused to stop.

Troy police say Horn led officers onto U.S. 231 northbound into Montgomery County and at times during the pursuit speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour. The suspect also changed direction during the pursuit, turning into the southbound lanes and back into the northbound lanes. The suspect also traveled south in the northbound lanes for a time.

At one point in the pursuit, officers say the suspects shot at the law enforcement vehicles, but there were no injuries.

The suspect vehicle turned off U.S. 231 onto Canty Road, and after traveling a short distance the vehicle left the roadway and got stuck in a field. The suspects tried to flee on foot, but they were caught by law enforcement.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Atlanta, was recovered.

Troy police were assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Department of Public Safety and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shots fired at law enforcement.

King, Horn, and Bearden are being held in the Troy City Jail on a $7,500 bond each. Troy police say more charges may be filed in this investigation.

