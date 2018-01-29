Rep. Sewell taking granddaughter of Recy Taylor to State of the - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Rep. Sewell taking granddaughter of Recy Taylor to State of the Union

Rep. Terri Sewell says Recy Taylor was an American "shero" and an Alabama treasure. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Rep. Terri Sewell says Recy Taylor was an American "shero" and an Alabama treasure. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, will have a guest with her at the State of the Union Tuesday evening. 

Sewell will be in attendance with Mary Joyce Owens, the granddaughter of recently deceased Recy Taylor. Taylor, a native of Alabama, became an advocate for victims of sexual assault after being raped in 1944 by six white men. 

“Recy Taylor was an American shero and an Alabama treasure who spoke up in the face of racism, hate, and sexual violence,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “While she is no longer with us today, I think Recy Taylor would be proud to know that her granddaughter, Mary Joyce Owens, is attending the State of the Union in honor of her legacy and our ongoing fight against racism and sexual misconduct. By standing up to injustice over six decades ago, Recy Taylor inspired generations of men and women to hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable. Mary Joyce Owens’ presence at the State of the Union is a symbol of the bravery of all those who are speaking out and a reminder that we will not be silent in the face of injustice.”

Rep. Sewell submitted a Congressional Record in honor of Mrs. Taylor on Jan. 5, the day of her funeral service in Abbeville.  

    •   
