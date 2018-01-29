Rare Super Blue Blood Moon to occur Wednesday morning

A blue moon, a super moon and a total lunar eclipse will all fall on the same night for the first time in more than 150 years! The last time time this occurred there was for North America was March 31, 1866. That changes Wednesday!

WHY THE NAME?

The name is catchy and is more than "click-bate", it has meaning.

A SUPER MOON occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, making it roughly 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

It also is called the BLUE MOON because it's the second full moon of this month. It has nothing to do with the actual color of the moon.

The total lunar eclipse is also called BLOOD MOON. The Earth will fall between the sun and the moon, forcing sunlight to pass through the atmosphere. The atmosphere will filter out most of the blue-colored light and what's left over is the orange/red colored light.

So with all 3 coinciding in one celestial event we call it the "Super Blue Blood Moon".

HOW & WHEN TO WATCH: Unlike solar eclipses, IT'S SAFE to look directly at the super blue blood moon.You can use binoculars if you want and take pictures. We'll have clear skies too so we'll have a great view here in Alabama.

But one issue if you want to watch this event is the timing. The moon will rise at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday and remain in the sky all night and appear in its normal color. The actual eclipse doesn't begin until 5:48 a.m. on Wednesday. The best view with the peak eclipse will begin at 6:36 a.m. and last for three minutes before the sun rises and the moon sets around 6:40 a.m. But during this 3 to 4 minute span you'll see roughly a 80 percent lunar eclipse as the moon appears with a rusty orange/red color as it passes into the Earth's shadow.

