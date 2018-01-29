Alabama State falls to Texas Southern, 97-82

Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
Eufaula City Schools has hired Ed Rigby as athletic director and Eufaula High School varsity head football coach.More >>
The reigning AISA champions are vying for another shot at a ring.More >>
An east Alabama eighth-grader's last basketball game of the season ended with a move that warmed the hearts of all the mothers in the stands - especially his own.More >>
Nick Saban showed some fancy footwork and some cool dance moves during a visit with cornerback recruit Eddie Smith, who posted a couple of videos on Facebook.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton scored 18 points, Herbert Jones added 14 and the Crimson Tide upset No. 12 Oklahoma 80-73 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.More >>
