Alabama State falls to Texas Southern, 97-82

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ASU Athletics) - Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.



Rogers scored in double figures for the first time in his career with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, while also grabbing five rebounds for Alabama State (3-18, 3-6 SWAC).



Jacoby Ross, making his first collegiate start, led the Hornets with 17 points; while Reginald Gee added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Branden Johnson overcame early foul trouble to finish with 10 points and four rebounds for Alabama State, who shot 45.1 (32-of-71) percent from the floor and 31.6 (6-of-19) percent from beyond the arc.



They also shot 63.2 (12-of-19) percent from the free throw line.



Donte Clark led Texas Southern (6-16, 6-3 SWAC) with 30 points and five rebounds, while Derrick Bruce added 25. Clark finished the night a perfect 11-for-11 from the free for the Tigers who shot 75 (36-of-48) percent from the charity stripe.



Marquis Salmon, who had a double-double at half, finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Texas Southern, who finished the night shooting 48.2 (27-of-56) percent from the floor and 46.7 (7-of-15) percent from beyond the arc.



Alabama State returns to action Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Valley State, with tip set for 4 pm.

(Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics)