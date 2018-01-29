Eufaula hires Ed Rigby has head football coach and athletic director

EUFAULA, Ala. (Eufaula High School) - Eufaula City Schools has hired Ed Rigby as athletic director and Eufaula High School varsity head football coach.



Ed Rigby brings 27 years of experience to Eufaula at the high school, junior college, NAIA and NCAA levels, including 17 years as a head coach. His head coaching experience includes the last five years at Elba High School where he was also athletic director and six years at Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. At Elba, Rigby coached four straight region championship teams, with one being the 2015 2A State Champions and another being the 2014 2A State Runner-Ups. During his reign at Tate, he led the team to the 6A playoffs and along with his assistant coaches built the program from 47 to 170 players. It had been 7 years since Tate had made the playoffs.



Rigby also coached at high schools in Louisiana and Mississippi. He was head football coach at Loranger and Albany High Schools in Louisiana and led all teams to playoffs. He has coached in multiple All-American Games, the East West All Star Game and the Alabama High School Athletic Association Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game.



Additionally, his coaching experience includes being the offensive line coach at Tabor College, in Kansas; the offensive coordinator at Jackson State University and the offensive coordinator at Holmes Community College, in Mississippi, where he helped guide the team to the state junior college championship and a Region 23 title.



Rigby has a bachelor’s degree in history and physical education from the University of West Florida.



Rigby is scheduled to begin work at Eufaula High School on February 5.



Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Dr. Elisabeth Davis stated, "The committee interviewed 15 strong, viable candidates for head football coach and athletic director, but Coach Rigby brings not only the experience but also a passionate commitment to the investment our community and board have made to our athletic programs. I look forward to what the future holds with his leadership for Eufaula High School's football program, overall athletic programs, and the Eufaula community.”



Coach Ed Rigby stated, “I am excited for this new opportunity Dr. Davis and the board members of Eufaula City Schools have entrusted me with. My goal is to exceed the high expectations the community has set for not only the football program but for all of Eufaula athletics. I am 100% in!"



Rigby and wife, Chanda, have two sons – Ramsey (age 20 and a student-athlete at Gardner-Webb University) and Randon (age 18 and a student at Troy University). Chanda is the head women’s basketball coach at Troy University.

(Courtesy: Eufaula High School)