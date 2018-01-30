Montgomery burglary suspects captured on home surveillance camer - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CrimeStoppers

Montgomery burglary suspects captured on home surveillance cameras

Home surveillance captured suspects during 2 different burglaries (Source: CrimeStoppers) Home surveillance captured suspects during 2 different burglaries (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries where the suspects were captured by home surveillance devices.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers investigators have released photos of the suspects and the videos from the burglaries.

The first burglary took place on Jan. 12 in the 2000 block of Capitol Avenue. The subject was captured on video wearing a grey hoodie and black pants with a stripe. The suspect also appears to walk with a noticeable limp.

The second burglary happened on Jan. 19 in the 1900 block of St. Charles Avenue. The suspect was possibly driving an older model blue Jeep Cherokee and appeared to be wearing a red plaid shirt.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these suspects, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

CrimeStoppers says products like Ring, for example, are based on a simple principle that uses your existing home Wi-Fi network to install security cameras around your home. By hooking up to your Wi-Fi, these products use an app to alert you whenever someone approaches your door or comes in the range of a security camera. Homeowners can then view a video stream of the person and with some devices speak to them using two-way audio communication.

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

