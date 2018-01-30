Bailey meets Pike Road mayor, visits a farm

It's been another week of meeting new friends for WSFA puppy Bailey.

Last week Bailey traveling to Pike Road where she met Mayor Gordon Stone and some of his staff members. Stone gave her a small tour of the Pike Road Town Hall and Bailey showed him how good she was going with her training.

Bailey now knows how to sit and lay down when told. For now, she is still working really hard on staying down until told she can get up. She was also introduced to wearing her new pink head halter and is learning to lead with it on.

After visiting Stone, Bailey got to spend some time with her friend Missy. The two spent time chasing tennis balls in the backyard which they really enjoyed.

Later in the week, Bailey visited the farm in Pine Apple. She has no clue there are so many animals to chase on the farm. Her favorite friends were two Border Collies named Lexi and Jill.

Check back next week to see what Bailey has learned and the new exciting places she’ll go.

