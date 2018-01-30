Amanda: Chilly Tuesday, warmer Wednesday

Could you feel the difference?! Both Monday and Tuesday morning were calm, but yesterday we were mild and today we started off on a chilly note. At sunrise we saw our low temperatures dip down to either side of 32 degrees, that means we were a good 15 to 20 degrees colder than 24 hours ago!! Sunshine from our Monday is sticking around, but unlike yesterday highs this afternoon are going to seriously struggle to warm up.

Today: High pressure has now moved back in across the Southeast, bringing with it quiet conditions and a bit of a breeze. Sunshine will dominate the sky once again today, but a shot of colder air from the north will keep temps well below average by January standards; highs get stuck in the 40s with only a few spots lucky enough to hit 50 degrees and a northerly wind will be consistent around five to 10 mph with gusts even higher than that.

Tomorrow: As we head into the third day of the workweek, we will continue our stretch of sunny days. After a cold start in the upper 20s and low 30s, we will rebound by Wednesday afternoon thanks to an overall shift in the winds direction, instead of cooler air funneling in from the north, a nice southerly breeze will help milder air filter into the region. Temperatures will likely be closer to the 60° by the end of the afternoon.

Next Chance of Rain: The surface high pressure that has been controlling our overall weather pattern will begin to slide away from our area by late Wednesday, so that will allow for our next system to move on it. If you have been following along then you know that we have been on a weather roller coaster this month... you probably have noticed our extended forecasts have been full of ups and down, and we have also seen weather discussions full of high-pressure systems and cold front. This forecast is not different...

We are continuing the streak of seeing yet another frontal boundary moving through the area. Ahead of the boundary, a few scattered showers are possible as early as Thursday morning/afternoon; the front passes through the area late Thursday into the overnight, bringing the best coverage of rain after dark for most cities and towns.

Once the cold front pushes out of the area, we will be left with just an isolated coverage of rain early Friday. We clear things out and see temperatures take a tumble just in time for the first half of the weekend. Talk about a wash, rinse and repeat kind of forecast...

