Man charged with child abuse after infant suffers broken leg

A man is facing child abuse charges after his girlfriend’s infant suffered a broken leg.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Randal Silas is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

On Dec. 8, a 9-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after he was unable to crawl, pull up or do normal activities for a child his age. Coffee County officials say the child’s left leg was swollen in the femur area. X-rays and examination determined that the child's leg was broken.

The infant was then transported to USA Children and Women’s Hospital in Mobile for treatment.

The Department of Human Resources and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Officer were notified and an investigation into the source of the child’s injuries began.

Silas was taken into custody on Jan. 25. He has been released on a $15,000 bond.

