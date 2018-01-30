Alabama farmers battle wild hog problem

This is what the soil looks like after wild hogs damage it. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Farmer Rusty Wood isn't alone in his battle against wild hogs. It has caused millions of dollars in damage across Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It seems to be a nuisance that’s getting worse by the year and Rusty Wood knows all about it. Wood is primarily a cattleman in Autauga County and often has to deal with feral hogs chewing up his soil.

The hogs typically roam at night and sleep during the day. Killing them is not the issue, but farmers like Wood aren’t allowed to during deer season.

The reason is there are some unscrupulous hunters who will apply for a permit to kill wild hogs but in reality, they’re hunting for deer, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation.

Wood says he understands the wisdom behind the policy but sees it as a ‘catch 22.’

ALFA says feral hogs have caused around $100 million in property damage to Alabama farmers and say that may be a conservative number.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.