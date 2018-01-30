New devil sign telling Alabama "Go To Church" to be posted

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A collapsed sign along an Alabama highway saying "Go To Church or the Devil Will Get You!" will be erected again.
AL.com reported Monday the family that owns the sign depicting a red-tailed Satan will post another, likely with the exact wording as the original. It stood for decades along Interstate 65 north of Prattville before a storm toppled it in fall 2016.
The sign stands on private property owned by W.S. "Bill" Newell and his sons took over its maintenance after he died in 2009. His wife Althea Newell says the devil image was salvaged and will be used on a new signboard that's blank now.
Newell says the new sign's posting depends on when crews from her husband's construction firm in Montgomery are available.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.More >>
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
A collapsed sign along an Alabama highway saying "Go To Church or the Devil Will Get You!" will be erected again.More >>
A collapsed sign along an Alabama highway saying "Go To Church or the Devil Will Get You!" will be erected again.More >>