Suspect in numerous fraudulent Prattville purchases sought

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Smiths Station on Lee Road 229 that's left one person injured.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Smiths Station on Lee Road 229 that's left one person injured.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man who made numerous fraudulent purchases at area stores.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man who made numerous fraudulent purchases at area stores.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries where the suspects were captured by home surveillance devices.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries where the suspects were captured by home surveillance devices.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate of the Frank Lee Youth Center in Deatsville who left his job assignment in Montgomery has been taken into custody.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate of the Frank Lee Youth Center in Deatsville who left his job assignment in Montgomery has been taken into custody.More >>
A lengthy vehicle pursuit that began in Troy and ended in Montgomery led to the arrest of two men and one woman.More >>
A lengthy vehicle pursuit that began in Troy and ended in Montgomery led to the arrest of two men and one woman.More >>
A Butler County sheriff's deputy was fired Friday after he was arrested in Crenshaw County, according to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden.More >>
A Butler County sheriff's deputy was fired Friday after he was arrested in Crenshaw County, according to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden.More >>
A man wanted on pre-existing charges in Troy was arrested in Dale County Thursday after being tracked in a stolen vehicle, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
A man wanted on pre-existing charges in Troy was arrested in Dale County Thursday after being tracked in a stolen vehicle, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
“Without law enforcement, we can’t make these cases”, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin stated. “They are recognizing more that there are people in danger, people in crisis, so they are digging a little deeper to make some cases to save some people.”More >>
“Without law enforcement, we can’t make these cases”, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin stated. “They are recognizing more that there are people in danger, people in crisis, so they are digging a little deeper to make some cases to save some people.”More >>
Opelika police stumbled across a wanted fugitive who had been living in East Alabama this week.More >>
Opelika police stumbled across a wanted fugitive who had been living in East Alabama this week.More >>