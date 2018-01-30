Suspect in numerous fraudulent Prattville purchases sought

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man who made numerous fraudulent purchases at area stores.

On Jan. 18 the man made purchases with stolen financial information from his victims at businesses including Best Buy, Target, Home Depot and Office Depot. Investigators believe the suspect appears to be attempting to purchase the items by using his phone, possibly Google Wallet or Apple Pay.

Investigators have obtained security footage of the suspect and working on getting more from other locations. The suspect appeared to be driving a dark-colored SUV though the make and model are unknown.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

