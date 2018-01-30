Little Hats, Big Hearts: Montgomery NICU patients receive special hats

Volunteers around the country are joining the American Heart Association in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation to celebrate American Heart Month.

During American Heart Month volunteers are knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February at participating hospitals. The project is called, Little Hats, Big Hearts.

On Tuesday some NICU babies at Baptist East Medical Center in Montgomery, including a set of triplets, received hats. The hats were donated by a volunteer who made 65 hats for the tiny patients.

Together volunteers, the Children’s Heart Foundation and the American Heart Association are working to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire mom to take their family’s heart health to heart while also raising awareness about Congenital Heart Defects.

Little Hats, Big Hearts started in February 2014 in Chicago, IL collecting 300 hats in the first year. The program has now expanded to more than 40 states. Through the efforts of volunteers, Little Hats, Big Hearts continues to help spread awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects.

