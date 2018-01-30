Montgomery school board meets with accrediting agency

The MPS BOE will be notified of specific concerns leaders need to address by an agency that will monitor MPS next year (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery County Board of Education is meeting Tuesday afternoon for where it's being addressed by Dr. Mark Elgart, the president of AdvancED, the agency that will conduct a comprehensive review of the school system next school year to determine whether it will remain accredited.

Elgart is speaking with the board ahead of that review so that they'll get a better idea of the specific concerns leaders need to address.

MPS was supposed to be up for accreditation this year, but a state intervention pushed that review process back.

This meeting was previously mentioned by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson, who bluntly assessed MPS would not be able to keep its accreditation if it were evaluated under current conditions.

Student achievement, funding, and leadership. They're the three common elements brought up under intervention, and they'll be the elements AdvancED will be looking at when it evaluates the system.

The current process is akin to a trial run. Representatives from AdvancED are at MPS now to let board members know they're going to conduct a review in March, to hopefully help the board see exactly what needs to be done for MPS to be ready for the real thing next semester.

This story will be updated as more information comes in. You can follow @MorganYoungWSFA on Twitter for real-time updates.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.