Montgomery school board meets with accrediting agency

This meeting was previously mentioned by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson, who bluntly assessed MPS would not be able to keep its accreditation if it were evaluated under current conditions.More >>
Tuskegee University will use $8.5 million it's been awarded in a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the reasons why diseases disproportionately affect minority populations.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>
Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, better known as MPACT, provides a unique educational experience that combines academics with technical training.More >>
A Montgomery man has won Honda's fourth annual HBCU Power of Dreams Award, which Honda created "to honor those extraordinary individuals taking action, and moving the HBCU community forward."More >>
A Pike County school bus and a dump truck collided Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell.More >>
Seven in 10 people who participated in the survey stated they believe MPS is in a crisis and blame the system’s top leadership.More >>
For Crenshaw, becoming an educator wasn't about finding a job, it was about fulfilling her purpose in life.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released their annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
Jared Hunter, the president of the University of Alabama's student government association, has resigned. This comes after Hunter was arrested Sunday on a drunken driving charge.More >>
