Editorial: Immigration Laws

I continue to be amazed how some in this country consider others racist just for asking that the immigration laws we have be upheld. This great country was founded by immigrants. These immigrants came here through the proper legal channels - most through Ellis Island.

Ironically if you got off the boat at Ellis Island back in the day and were sick, had a criminal record, or did not meet the desired requirements, you were put back on the boat and sent home - no questions asked! We have approximately 11 million people in this country that did not come here through the legal process. They therefore are here illegally.

We of course cannot send them all back home so why not come up with a solution. With DACA, there needs to be an immediate compromise. For the others, why not for one year all those here illegally would be allowed to sign up for citizenship.

There would be a $300 fee for families or a $200 individual fee paid each year for five years. At the end of the five years, if these people have paid their taxes, paid their fee, were law abiding and passed the required citizenship exam they would become citizens.

This would be a one-time only offer. Those not signing up would be subject to deportation. This process would make it legal for everyone and fair for those who have come here legally and gone through the legal process, and it can also help our nation’s coffers.

To protect this country, we must have better border protection and must uphold our immigration laws. Abiding by these laws does not make one evil or racist. We as American Citizens must protect the welfare of our great nation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.