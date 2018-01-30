$8.5M grant helps Tuskegee Univ. study diseases that plague minorities

Using fentanyl or other opioids alongside other illicit drugs could trigger possibly permanent amnesia caused by brain damage, doctors warn.More >>
Talk therapy can be a cost-effective way to treat teens with depression who don't take or stop using antidepressants, a new study finds.
An experimental saliva-based HIV test shows promise, researchers report.
Older women who carry some extra body fat may face a heightened risk of breast cancer -- even if their weight is normal, a new study finds.
Waiting for acne to clear up on its own can be frustrating, especially for teens who are already self-conscious about their appearance.
Tuskegee University will use $8.5 million it's been awarded in a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the reasons why diseases disproportionately affect minority populations.
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.
Roughly 29 million sinus patients in the United States spend years trying to find a solution to their recurrent sinus problems. Now, a Montgomery doctor is performing a "sinus balloon" procedure to relieve chronic misery in just minutes.
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.
Upwards of 44 non-pediatric deaths potentially related to the flu are under investigation across the state, the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicates.
Millions of people go to the gym every day to stay in good health. But going to the gym can actually make you sick if it is not clean and sanitized.
Nora says her daughter took two doses of Tamiflu. On the second night, she had two episodes of shaking, crying, seeing things and acting hysterical.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there is at least one potential death associated with the flu in Mobile. Another victim is in critical condition at Springhill Medical Center.
Stats show cardiac arrest is the number one killer of firefighters. According to Northport Fire and Rescue, 47 percent of firefighter deaths are due to sudden cardiac arrests.
