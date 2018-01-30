Citywide MLK event rescheduled for Wednesday

King with ASU alumni Fred Shuttlesworth (C) and Ralph Abernathy (R) discussing voting rights at Alabama State in 1965. (Source: ASU)

The fourth annual citywide MLK Community Celebration has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The event was postponed for two weeks because of the winter weather in the River Region.

Alabama State University's College of Visual and Performing Arts and the Friends of the ASU Theatre are partnering with Troy University to honor the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be held at the historic Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery and is titled "A Message for the Future from Keepers of the Dream."

The celebration will be directed by Dr. Tommie H. Stewart, dean of ASU's College of Visual and Performing Arts and will feature spirituals and contemporary music by an interfaith, citywide choir.

Beloved Community Awards will also be given to residents for their work, leadership and commitment in building Dr. King's "Beloved Community."

Tickets that were bought for the earlier scheduled celebration will be honored, and new tickets can be purchased by calling 334-229-6755.

