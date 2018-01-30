Prattville sex offender faces rape, sodomy charges involving minor

A Prattville sex offender is facing multiple sex charges involving a female juvenile, court records indicate.

Gary George, 54, was arrested late Monday night in Prattville and charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sodomy, and a violation of the sex offender act, or SORNA.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed all the charges represent one victim.

The affidavits for the rape and sodomy counts state George had sexual contact with a juvenile between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old sometime in November. However, documents for the SORNA violation indicate he was caught while engaging in a sex act in the bedroom of a juvenile around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Registered sex offenders are forbidden from being around anyone under the age of 18 between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

George is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on a $330,000 bond for seven counts. $300,000 of that bond is cash only.

Court records indicate George was forced to register as a sex offender following a conviction in a 1996 attempted rape case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse. Other records indicate George has violated sex offender registration laws on multiple occasions.

If you have any information on this case, Prattville Police as that you call 334-595-0208.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.