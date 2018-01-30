ASWA announces Mr. Football, more at annual luncheon

Eufaula City Schools has hired Ed Rigby as athletic director and Eufaula High School varsity head football coach.More >>
Eufaula City Schools has hired Ed Rigby as athletic director and Eufaula High School varsity head football coach.More >>
Some of the best high school football players from around the state gathered in Montgomery for the ASWA annual Player of the Year Awards luncheon, and one of them earned the title of Mr. Football for Alabama.More >>
Some of the best high school football players from around the state gathered in Montgomery for the ASWA annual Player of the Year Awards luncheon, and one of them earned the title of Mr. Football for Alabama.More >>
Football won't last forever. Former Alabama Wide Receiver Julio Jones returned to Tuscaloosa Tuesday to announce he's now in the car dealership business.More >>
Football won't last forever. Former Alabama Wide Receiver Julio Jones returned to Tuscaloosa Tuesday to announce he's now in the car dealership business.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
The reigning AISA champions are vying for another shot at a ring.More >>
The reigning AISA champions are vying for another shot at a ring.More >>
An east Alabama eighth-grader's last basketball game of the season ended with a move that warmed the hearts of all the mothers in the stands - especially his own.More >>
An east Alabama eighth-grader's last basketball game of the season ended with a move that warmed the hearts of all the mothers in the stands - especially his own.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
Nick Saban showed some fancy footwork and some cool dance moves during a visit with cornerback recruit Eddie Smith, who posted a couple of videos on Facebook.More >>
Nick Saban showed some fancy footwork and some cool dance moves during a visit with cornerback recruit Eddie Smith, who posted a couple of videos on Facebook.More >>