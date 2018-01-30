AL Tourism names state's most popular attractions for 2017

U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville was the most visited site among admission-charged attractions in the state in 2017. (Source: Alabama Tourism Department)

On Tuesday, the Alabama Tourism Department released its list of most visited tourist attractions in 2017, and a familiar sight in Montgomery made the top 11.

The Montgomery Zoo came in at No. 8 on the list of Top 11 Admission-Charged Attractions, with more than 246,000 people having visited the site last year. That attendance number was an increase by almost 8,000 people from 2016.

The ATD department said eight of the attractions on the list saw an increase in attendance from 2016 to 2017.

The other sites in front of the Montgomery Zoo were the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (Huntsville), Birmingham Zoo (Birmingham), Huntsville Botanical Gardens (Huntsville), McWane Science Center (Birmingham), Barber Vintage Motorsports Park (Birmingham), USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park (Mobile), and Point Mallard Park (Decatur) respectively. Behind Montgomery Zoo were the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo (Gulf Shores), EarlyWorks Family of Museums (Huntsville), and Vulcan Park & Museum (Birmingham).

ATD also did a list of Top 10 Free Attractions in 2017, Top 10 Events in 2017, Top 10 Parks and Natural Destinations in 2017, and Top 10 Sports Destinations in 2017.

The Alabama State Capitol was only behind Birmingham Botanical Gardens on the list of Top 10 Free Attractions. The Capitol saw close to 153,000 people in 2017. An increase of nearly 30,000 people from 2016.

The National Peanut Festival in Dothan saw 206,000 people in 2017, good enough for No. 4 on the Top 10 Events of 2017. Wind Creek State Park landed on the list of Top 10 Parks and Natural Destinations in 2017. The park came in at No. 9 with over 281,000 people having visited last year.

Montgomery Biscuits Baseball came in at No. 5 on the Top 10 Sports Destinations in 2017 list with more than 228,000 people in attendance. In front were Bryant-Denny Stadium, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Talladega Superspeedway and Birmingham Barons Baseball. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy was No. 7 on the list.

