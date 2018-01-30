Cottonwood works to bring grocery store to town

The southeast Alabama town of Cottonwood wants to see a grocery store to open there. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Buying fresh fruit from a grocery store in the town of Cottonwood is impossible. The town doesn’t have a grocery store.

But the mayor of this small municipality is hoping to change that.

“In the bottom right hand of Houston County, there are a lot of people who live in our area. A lot more than people think," Mayor Ken Hamilton explained. "To be able to have that for them is what we’re trying to do.”

The town is looking to attract a grocery store to fill the void left after the town’s previous grocer closed a few years ago. According to the mayor, the previous owner retired. Since then, the closest thing the town has had to a grocery store is the Dollar General.

Although the store has expanded their food selection, it doesn’t have everything.

“If you had a grocery store, you could pick up things like meat or bacon," explained Dollar General shopper Debra Parnell. "This is great for a loaf of bread, maybe a gallon of milk, but you don’t want to do your grocery shopping.”

Locals have to make a 20-minute drive to Dothan or trek to Malone, Florida if they want to go to a full grocery store. A commute many say is an inconvenience.

“I just needed to pick up a few things and I was going to go to Walmart, but it was just too far,” said Parnell. Although she could make the drive to a grocery store, the mayor says it’s especially important the town gets one for those who cant.

“Our seniors. They don’t have the convenience of being able to get up and get out,” said Hamilton.

And with limited options, there are other concerns.

“With stores like that, you’re going to have processed foods. Your processed meats that are high in fat content and high in sodium. That’s not good for anybody who has diabetes or high cholesterol,” said Kasey Morris, Senior Center Director for Cottonwood.

The mayor says the town has invested about $150,000 into the old grocery store building and are working to repave the parking lot and install central heat and air. They hope the renovations will make the building an attractive investment for a potential grocery store.

The mayor says if anyone is interested in opening a grocery store at the location, contact the Town Hall at 334-691-2671

