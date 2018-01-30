AL representatives respond to President Trump's SOTU Address

President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol.

Afterwards, representatives from the state of Alabama gave their reactions to the speech.

Gov. Kay Ivey was pleased with the president's commitment:

Tonight, President Trump made clear his commitment to the American people and to improving the quality of life for everyone. By protecting our borders, strengthening our military and creating an environment that enhances domestic economic growth, the president underlined his commitment to national security. I echo his call to further improve our economy through continued deregulation, low taxes and investment in infrastructure. Conservative policies build a solid foundation by getting government out of the way and allowing people and businesses to work hard and achieve success

Sen. Richard Shelby also responded:

Tonight the President highlighted his many accomplishments and outlined his plan to continue advancing and unifying our country. From signing tax reform into law and eliminating restrictive regulations to growing our military and boosting support for veterans, President Trump has prioritized a conservative agenda that promotes a safe and strong America. I look forward to his promise of rebuilding our infrastructure, which would keep our economy on the rise and provide significant opportunities to foster local economic growth. The President has had a successful first year in office. I am encouraged by his stated plans to work with the Congress, delivering on our promises and further strengthening our great nation

Rep. Terri Sewell was not convinced:

The promises President Trump made tonight in his State of the Union Address are worth about as much as the promises candidate Trump made on the campaign trail: absolutely nothing,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “One year into this Administration, Trump has attacked Medicaid, which he promised to protect, he forced through tax cuts favoring the wealthy after promising tax relief for the middle class, and he eliminated coverage for millions of Americans after promising to expand healthcare access. President Trump is more focused on defending himself and attacking his opponents than helping the country. Alabama families need more jobs that pay better wages, and that is what I am fighting for in Congress. Tonight, I wore black to the State of the Union in solidarity with the #MeToo movement and all those speaking out against harassment and assault. I also wore a Recy Taylor pin and brought Recy Taylor’s granddaughter, Mary Joyce Owens, as my State of the Union guest. Recy Taylor was an American shero and an Alabama treasure who spoke up in the face of racism, hate, and sexual violence. I believe that Mary Joyce Owens’ presence at the State of the Union was a symbol of the bravery of all those who are speaking out and a reminder that we will not be silent in the face of injustice.

Alabama's GOP Chairman Terry Lathan called the speech "amazing":

America's best was on display to the world tonight in this amazing speech - the love, spirit, determination and commitment of our nation. This is America! As President Trump said, 'The State of our Union is strong.' God, veterans, and American heroes were celebrated this evening as the very heartbeat of our nation. What President Trump has accomplished in his first year as president is nothing short of incredible. Working with a Republican Congress, he has absolutely delivered on his campaign promises to the American people. The economy is soaring and Americans have found hope again. These improvements our nation has witnessed under President Trump are no accident. They are the direct result of conservative policies strategically implemented by this Republican administration and a conservative legislature. Tonight, President Trump reminded us that because of his focused vision and plans for our nation's future, America is, and will continue to be, a strong and proud nation. His infrastructure proposal will improve traveling conditions across thousands of miles of American roads and bridges. Additionally, President Trump's plan to continue to strengthen our immigration laws, bolster our military, slash prescription drug prices, protect religious liberty, and stop the Opioid crisis will all benefit our country as a whole. The Alabama Republican Party looks forward to working with President Trump and the Republican Congress in 2018 as we all continue to build a stronger and safer America.

