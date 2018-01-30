Authorities search for endangered, missing Montgomery man

Joseph Anthony Carr was last seen leaving his residence near Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a man they consider "endangered."

The sheriff's office is looking for Joseph Anthony Carr IV, 57, of Montgomery. Officials say Carr was last seen leaving his residence near Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway.

Officials say Carr has medical conditions that require special treatment to survive and that he does not have that equipment with him.

He was last seen driving his silver, 2007 Honda Accord with an Alabama license plate that reads 3AY5853. If you know the whereabouts of Carr, please call 215-STOP.

