Lanes of I-85 SB reopen after crash near Ann Street

Heavy delays are seen on I-85 SB after a crash near Ann Street (Source: ALDOT)

A crash near Ann Street caused major delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning.

The crash appeared to have involved multiple vehicles and blocked the middle lane causing the delays, according to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Emergency officials have cleared the scene and lanes have since reopened.

Viewers report delays could be seen as far back as Taylor Road.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.