Public meeting to discuss Perry Hill Road widening, resurfacing project

The project is set to widen and resurface from Harrison Rd. to Atl. Hwy. (Source: Google Maps)

The City of Montgomery is set to hold a public involvement meeting on a project involving the Alabama Department of Transportation and Perry Hill Road.

According to the city and ALDOT, the project is set to widen and resurface Perry Hill Road from Harrison Road to Atlanta Highway, and improve the intersection’s traffic flow.

"There would be probably some additional laneage on Atlanta Highway,” explained Chris Conway, Montgomery’s Director of City Services. “More stackage at the approaches. Better function at Dalraida Rd. All those legs at the four-way intersection would be improved.

The project will also require the purchase of an additional space for a right-of-way, Conway said. “Trying to minimize the amount of right-of-way that we need. Trying to minimize the kinds of impact we might have on anybody that currently lives on the road."

The meeting is set to take place Thursday at the Goodwyn Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting, city officials say, is to provide an opportunity for interested persons to be informed and participate in the public process of this project. City and ALDOT representatives will be present to discuss the proposed project and its technical aspects. It’s one of the very first steps of a long-term project, so it will be several years before drivers see changes in the works.

"We're years down the road from being able to implement something like this because it does involve the completion of the environmental doc, following that it would mean right-of-way acquisition and those sorts of things, then utility relocation. So this is a five to 10-year project down the road."

Preliminary maps, as well as other information for this project, are available at the Engineering and Environmental Services Office.

In June, ALDOT completed a project on Perry Hill Road and Interstate 85. ALDOT introduced a "free-flow-lane" that allows traffic heading onto I-85 southbound from Perry Hill to continuously flow. A concrete barrier separating the entrance ramp and Perry Hill was also added.

Several improvements were also made to the area of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road including the additions of several stores and restaurants.

