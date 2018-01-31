Alabama school grades released

The Alabama Department of Education released report cards for the first time Thursday that contain letter grades for each public school system and individual public school across the state. (Source: Raycom News Network)

Montgomery Public Schools received a D.

All of the Alabama grades are viewable on the Alabama State Department of Education website.

Of Alabama’s 137 school systems, 76 percent received either an A, B, or C; 73 percent of the schools without a Grade 12 received either an A, B, or C; and 77 percent of schools with a Grade 12 received an A, B, or C.

No school system received an F, but 95 schools without a Grade 12 and nine schools with a Grade 12 did receive F’s.

The state introduced the Alabama State Report Card so students, parents, taxpayers, and others could easily understand how schools are doing, according to ALSDE officials. The goal of these report cards is to provide a starting point and to offer easy-to-understand and concise information on a particular school’s progress.

ALSDE says the report card grading scale is based on five things: Academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, college and career readiness and chronic absenteeism. The letter grades are then based on the total points earned for each section.

Elmore County Schools officials released their list on Wednesday. The school district received a "B", which the board of education says reflects several factors, including chronic absenteeism as well as graduation rates and college and career readiness rates for high schools.

“We understand that the state report card was developed in a short period of time by the State Department of Education to meet state legislative and federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) guidelines, and changes were made in the contents of the report card up until immediately prior to its release," Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said. “Given the nature of the report card, we are not satisfied, but we are pleased with a “B” for the district. Our focus will continue to be on teaching the College and Career Ready Standards, academic achievement, and preparing our students to be successful in college or their chosen career field.”

Dennis says the letter grade is a snapshot or the school and a conversation starter for communities, not about pointing fingers.

DISTRICT SCORE GRADE Alexander City 78 C Auburn City 89 B Autauga County 82 B Bullock County 65 D Butler County 69 D Chilton County 76 C Coffee County 84 B Conecuh County 73 C Coosa County 76 C Covington County 82 B Crenshaw County 77 C Dale County 84 B Daleville City 75 C Dallas County 70 C Demopolis City 80 B Dothan City 79 C Elba City 80 B Elmore County 80 B Enterprise City 86 B Eufaula City 71 C Geneva City 80 B Geneva County 76 C Henry County 78 C Houston County 84 B Lee County 78 C Lowndes County 72 C Macon County 67 D Margenga County 82 B Montgomery County 69 D Opelika City 78 C Opp City 82 B Ozark City 78 C Perry County 67 D Phenix City 80 B Pike County 84 B Pike Road City 78 C Russell County 72 C Selma City 68 D Tallapoosa County 75 C Tallassee City 75 C Troy City 79 C

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOLS LISTED BY DISTRICT

Autauga County Schools:

Autaugaville School D

Billingsley High C

Daniel Pratt Elem B

Marbury High C

Pine Level Elem B

Prattville Elem B

Prattville High C

Prattville Intermediate B

Prattville Junior High B

Elmore County Schools:

Eclectic Elementary B

Eclectic Middle B

Elmore County High C

Holtville Elementary B

Holtville Middle B

Holtville High C

Millbrook Middle C

Airport Road Intermediate C

Stanhope Elmore High C

Redland Elementary A

Wetumpka Elementary C

Wetumpka Middle C

Wetumpka High B

Lowndes County Schools:

Calhoun High School D

Central Elementary School D

Central High School D

Fort Deposit Elementary School D

Hayneville Middle School F

Jackson-Steele Elementary School D

Lowndes County Middle School D

Montgomery Public Schools:

Baldwin Art And Academics Magnet A

Bear Exploration Center A

Bellingrath Middle School F

Blount Elementary School B

Booker T Washington Magnet High School A

Brewbaker Intermediate School D

Brewbaker Middle School D

Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School A

Capitol Heights Middle School F

Carr Middle School C

Carver Senior High School D

Catoma Elementary School D

Chisholm Elementary School D

Crump Elementary School C

Dalraida Elementary School C

Dannelly Elementary School D

Davis Elementary School F

Dozier Elementary School F

Dunbar-Ramer School F

Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy F

Fitzpatrick Elementary School D

Flowers Elementary School C

Floyd Middle School A

Forest Avenue Elementary School A

Garrett Elementary School D

Georgia Washington Middle School F

Goodwyn Middle School F

Halcyon Elementary School D

Highland Avenue Elementary School F

Highland Gardens Elementary School F

Jefferson Davis High School D

Johnson Elementary School F

King Elementary F

Lanier Senior High School F

Lee High School F

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School A

MacMillan International at McKee B

McKee Middle School D

Morningview Elementary School D

Morris Elementary School D

Nixon Elementary School F

Park Crossing High School D

Pintlala Elementary School C

Southlawn Elementary School D

Southlawn Middle School F

Vaughn Road Elementary School D

Wares Ferry Elementary School C

Wilson Elementary School B

Pike County Schools?

Banks School- A 91

Goshen Elementary School A 91

Goshen High School C 76

Pike County Elementary School B 84

Pike County High School B 82

Pike Road Schools

Pike Road School C

