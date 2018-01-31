Gov. Ivey awards grants to 6 AL law enforcement agencies

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $143,000 in grants to assist six law enforcement agencies in south-central Alabama to purchase equipment. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Six law enforcement agencies in south-central Alabama will purchase equipment after Gov. Kay Ivey awarded them more than $143,000 in grants.

Ivey awarded Prattville, Millbrook and Tallassee police departments and the Elmore County and Montgomery County sheriff's departments $24,000 each. The Autauga County Sheriff's Department received a $23,438 grant.

The Autauga County Sheriff's Department and the Prattville Police Department will purchase laptops with their grants, with the sheriff's department also buying cameras. The Millbrook Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will buy hand-held and portable radios. The Elmore County Sheriff's Department will purchase forensic evidence equipment and software programs, and the Tallassee Police Department will replace a patrol vehicle that has logged more than 100,000 miles.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.