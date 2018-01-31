2 Trojans land on Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball Team

Troy junior outfielder Brandon Lockridge earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors as one of the top outfielders to watch for Andrew Crane was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference (Source: Troy Athletics)

We are now 16 days out from opening day in the college baseball season and the Troy Trojans are looking to improve upon a 31-25 2017 record. Before that, the Sun Belt Conference announced its' Preseason All-Sun Belt team and a few Trojans made the list.

Senior right-handed pitcher Andrew Crane was named the Preseason 2018 Pitcher of the Year. Last season Crane set both a school and conference record with 40 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. The Pascagoula, Mississippi, native also led the Sun Belt with a 1.47 ERA, good enough for fourth nationally.

Junior outfielder Brandon Lockridge also represents Troy on the Preseason All-Sun Belt team. Lockridge was one of three Trojans to start in all 56 games last season, but he didn't let that wear down his game. The Pensacola, Florida, native finished with 83 hits in 2017, second in the Sun Belt, and led the team with a .344 average. Lockridge's numbers last year were good enough to earn him First-Team All Sun Belt honors.

The pair of Crane and Lockridge are the first Trojans to earn the honors since Marc Skinner and David Hall in 2015. Crane is Troy's first Preseason Player of the Year since Logan Pierce in 2013.

Troy opens at home with a four-game series against UT-Martin Feb. 16.

