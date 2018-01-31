2 Trojans land on Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball Team

Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
We are 16 days out from the start of the college baseball season but before that, two Troy Trojans earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.More >>
We are 16 days out from the start of the college baseball season but before that, two Troy Trojans earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff have pretty set schedules their senior year.More >>
Twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff have pretty set schedules their senior year.More >>
When onlookers saw the referee go down, the athletic trainer and someone on the other team's side went into the hallway and got out the AED.More >>
When onlookers saw the referee go down, the athletic trainer and someone on the other team's side went into the hallway and got out the AED.More >>