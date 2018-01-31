Alabama House votes to ban smoking in cars carrying minors
(Source: Associated Press)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to make it illegal to smoke in a car carrying a child.
Under the bill, violators would be fined $100.
Representatives on Tuesday voted 41-30 for the bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis, a Democrat from Birmingham. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.
Hollis says her aim is to protect children from second-hand smoke. While adults can choose whether to smoke, she said children don't have any choice when they are riding in a confined space with a smoker.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
