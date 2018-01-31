Potential AL flu-related deaths climb to 53; 1 child death confirmed

A breakdown of the number of deaths by location across Alabama. (Source: ADPH)

The Alabama Department of Public Health released new data Wednesday showing an increase in the number of potential flu-related deaths it is investigating since Jan. 11, the day Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state public health emergency.

The figures for non-pediatric deaths have climbed from 44 a week ago to 53 at the end of January. ADPH is looking at medical records for each case to confirm the diagnoses.

There has been one confirmed flu-related pediatric death since Oct. 1.

[Alabama Influenza Surveillance Map]

The number of deaths reported in the northern part of the state remains significantly higher than that of the southern portions according to charts provided by ADPH.

For non-pediatric deaths, ADPH's data indicates 45 deaths under investigation from the northern to east-central areas of the state as opposed to just eight in the southern portions. The location of the lone pediatric death has not been released.

State health officials say the last week of January has continued to show "widespread" flu activity and is increasing.

Updated national flu data has not yet been made available by the Centers for Disease Control.

