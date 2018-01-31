50 additional charges for Prattville sex offender

A Prattville sex offender faces nearly 60 felony counts involving a minor.

Wednesday, Gary George, 54, was charged with 25 counts of production of obscene material involving a subject less than 17 years old, and 25 counts of possession of obscene material of a subject less than 17 years old.

On Monday, George was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree rape, three counts of second degree sodomy, and a violation of the sex offender act, or SORNA.

The total bond for the 57 charges is now $1,080,000.

Wednesday Prattville Police called this an isolated incident, and didn’t expect more victims to come forward based on the current evidence.

The affidavits for the rape and sodomy counts state George had sexual contact with a juvenile between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old sometime in November. However, documents for the SORNA violation indicate he was caught while engaging in a sex act in the bedroom of a juvenile around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Registered sex offenders are forbidden from being around anyone under the age of 18 between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

George is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail.

Court records indicate George was forced to register as a sex offender following a conviction in a 1996 attempted rape case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse. Other records indicate George has violated sex offender registration laws on multiple occasions.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.