Traffic moving on I-85 NB near Chantilly Parkway after wreck

Traffic is moving again after a wreck was cleared on I-85.

A wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Chantilly Parkway (Exit 11) has been cleared and traffic is moving again.

The Montgomery Police Department said the wreck was a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler. MPD said the crash was minor.

