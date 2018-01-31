Dothan man faces 165 counts of possession of child pornography

Houston County Sheriff's Office announces more charges in a child pornography investigation.

61-year-old Kirt Brown is charged with 165 counts of possession of child pornography. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza says he doesn't know where the potential victims are from, but says they are between one and five years old.

Valenza says Brown's arrest is the culmination of a three month investigation. Brown was initially arrested after a search warrant was served at his home in Dothan, Jan. 23. At that point, he was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

After further investigation, Brown was charged with 160 more counts, which are class C felonies.

"Some may say we're looking at 165 counts of Class C felonies. No, each one is a class C felony. Each one will be handled as is. There's no reason for this to take place," said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

The sheriff says the pornography was downloaded off line and saved on a computer.

Brown is also charged with possession of a short barreled rifle. His bond totals $2,415,000.

His wife, Sonja Brown, was also arrested at their home Jan. 23. She is charged with possession of marijuana.

