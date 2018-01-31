Missing Coffee County teen located

A teen who went missing late January has been found, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office began searching for Jared Logan Parrish, 17, after he left his home on Jan. 30 and did not return.

Parrish was believed to have initially been in Montgomery County or Elmore County. Additional information showed Jared may have been in the Montevallo and Shelby County area.

No other information about Parrish’s return has been released.

