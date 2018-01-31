Missing teen believed to be in Montgomery, Elmore counties

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing teen last seen in Jack, Alabama.

Jared Logan Parrish, 17, left his home on Tuesday and has not returned, authorities say. Authorities believe he is in Montgomery County or Elmore County.

Parrish is 5-foot-10-inches and 150 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at 334-894-5535.

