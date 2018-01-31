Troy Athletics to bring Mardi Gras celebration in February

Let the good times roll! At least that's what Troy Athletics is saying to students and the Troy community. The department is bringing Mardi Gras to Troy Feb. 10 and all are welcome.

Between Tine Davis Fieldhouse and Trojan arena is where the three-hour event will be held. The event starts at 11 a.m. and the department says food from several Troy vendors including Conecuh Sausage, king cake from Publix, Momma Goldberg's gumbo, Marco's Pizza, Alabama Peanuts and Moon Pies will be available.

Music will be provided as well. Troy Athletics says Alabama native Halle Nolan will provide live entertainment with a concert that starts at 11:30 a.m. Nolan has performed at The Listening Room, Troy Fest, SEC Fan Fest, the CMA Fan Fest and more.

Afterwards, Troy Basketball will take on Arkansas Little-Rock, with the Women tipping at 2 p.m. and the Men at 4:15 p.m.

The Mardi Gras event will be free to the public while fans can purchase two general admissions tickets to the basketball games for $10.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.