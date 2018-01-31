Opelika Utilities working to improve water quality

Plans are in place to replace water pipes located on Auburn Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Opelika Utilities is working to give residents improved water quality.

Plans are in place to replace water pipes located on Auburn Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

“We have had this project on the books for a while and so while the city is over they are already working, getting ready to pave the streets, it’s a good time for us to go over there and replace all those old distribution mains,” says Opelika Utilities General Manager, Dan Hilyer.

The project is expected to cost around $500,000.

“The water distribution mains in most water systems were installed 50 to 100 years ago. We’re putting in bigger pipes that have more water flow, water can move through the system a lot better, and provide a lot better quantity of water and a lot better quality of water,” says Hilyer.

Officials say that this project is a part of a bigger $8 million project to increase water quality throughout the city.

Construction is expected to last for about three months and is expected to begin on Feb. 5.

