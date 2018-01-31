AL's initial claims for unemployment compensation benefits hit 44-year low

Alabama hasn't seen initial claims for unemployment benefits this low since Richard Nixon was president. (Source: ADOR)

Alabama's initial claims for unemployment compensation have hit their lowest mark since 1973 - 44 years ago - according to Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

Initial claims are first-time applications for benefits from those who have lost their jobs.

Washington said there were 147,775 initial claims filed in 2017 compared to 148,540 during the last year of the Nixon administration, a difference of 765.

“We’ve been announcing good news for the past several months related to our unemployment rate,” Washington explained. “The fact that fewer people are filing unemployment compensation claims is at a near record low goes hand-in-hand with our declining unemployment rate. A lower rate, more people working, and fewer claims all point to one thing: Alabamians are working.”

2017 and 1973 is also comparable for the total number of weeks the state paid unemployment compensation benefits to the jobless: 739,841 (2017) to 732,368 (1973), a difference of 7,473.

Alabama is currently sitting at 3.5 percent unemployment, the lowest it's ever been in state history.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.