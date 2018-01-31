Church security bill passes committee, moves on to House

The AL State House will vote on a bill that would expand the "Stand your Ground" law to churches and church functions (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that expanded the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to churches and church functions by a voice vote on Wednesday.

The bill would provide the immunity that comes with stand your ground laws if the shooting happens in protection of church members.

The bill would expand those protections beyond Sunday service.

According to the sponsor, Rep. Lynn Greer, the bill would also expand the protection to include church activities such as picnics, schools and basketball games.

Opponents of the legislation expressed concern the legislation would lead to more gun violence. With the new protection, some are afraid there would be more cases of "shoot first ask questions later" type concerns.

Greer said he takes comfort knowing there are people in his congregation who are armed and believes the legislation can help protect them.

He said he wants those who are protecting the church to have training.

