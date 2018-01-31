Dangerous dog bill 'Emily's Law' passes AL House committee

Emily's Law, which would provide new punishments for dog owners whose dogs attack people, passed out of a legislative committee Wednesday.

The bill is named after 24-year-old Emily Colvin, who died in early December after being attacked by a pack of dogs in the front yard of her Jackson County home.

Colvin's family was in attendance at Wednesday's meeting and stood in support of the bill.

Under the legislation, if a dog kills a person the owner can be found guilty of a class B felony. The legislation also provides a procedure for the court to determine if a dog is dangerous. The bill also allows the court to order a dog be put to death.

If a dangerous dog is given back to the owner, the owner must have a lock on the animal's enclosure and a concrete floor to prevent the dog from escaping.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter is sponsoring the legislation. It moves to the House next for consideration.

