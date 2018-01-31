Dangerous dog bill 'Emily's Law' passes AL House committee

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Representative George Bandy died after an accident on Jan. 5 on Andrews Road.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Representative George Bandy died after an accident on Jan. 5 on Andrews Road.More >>
Emily's Law, which would provide new punishments for dog owners whose dogs attack people, passed out of a legislative committee Wednesday.More >>
Emily's Law, which would provide new punishments for dog owners whose dogs attack people, passed out of a legislative committee Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to make it illegal to smoke in a car carrying a child.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to make it illegal to smoke in a car carrying a child.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to stiffen penalties for distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to stiffen penalties for distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on legislation that would allow the state to inspect church-affiliated day cares.More >>
A House of Representatives committee has approved a compromise proposal to give the state limited oversight over faith-based day cares.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on legislation that would allow the state to inspect church-affiliated day cares.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on legislation that would allow the state to inspect church-affiliated day cares.More >>
When the federal government passed a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operational for the next few weeks, a long term funding program for CHIPs was also passed.More >>
When the federal government passed a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operational for the next few weeks, a long term funding program for CHIPs was also passed.More >>
The Senate unanimously approved legislation to create statewide ride-sharing legislation on Thursday.More >>
The Senate unanimously approved legislation to create statewide ride-sharing legislation on Thursday.More >>
Senate lawmakers approved legislation Thursday cutting the length of time someone could receive unemployment benefits.More >>
Senate lawmakers approved legislation Thursday cutting the length of time someone could receive unemployment benefits.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a modest state income tax cut for low-income earners that will save families an average of $21 each year.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a modest state income tax cut for low-income earners that will save families an average of $21 each year.More >>