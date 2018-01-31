2 prosecutors take over investigation of Troy Police Department

Two prosecutors will take over an investigation of the Troy Police Department after a teen was injured during a December arrest.

Michael Jackson, Dallas County District Attorney, confirms he and supernumerary district attorney Tommy Smith of Tuscaloosa will handle the prosecutorial duties for the Troy police "use of force" against 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson case. Jackson said they are in the early stages of the case and are looking into everything.

According to police, officers saw Wilkerson walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight on Dec. 23. Wilkerson allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle.

While being apprehended, police say Wilkerson refused to put his hands behind his back and reached for his waistband, as if reaching for a weapon, which prompted them to use physical force to restrain him.

The incident has led to public outcry and several protests in Pike County.

