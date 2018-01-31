1 dead after crash with tractor trailer in Demopolis

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Demopolis Monday, according to police.

The Demopolis Police Department says units were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and U.S. Highway 43 at around 6 p.m. Monday to the scene of a two-vehicle accident with injuries. A tractor trailer owned by Tuggle Trucking hit a tan pickup truck, causing severe damage to the passenger's side.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to the Bryan Whitfield E.R. for treatment. The passenger, identified as Earl Lee Lewis, 52, of Demopolis, died from his injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.