WSFA's Tonya Terry receives community award at MLK event

A celebration was held Wednesday, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on the community.

Hosted by Alabama State along with Troy University the event was rescheduled to Wednesday because of weather a few weeks back.

Dr. Tommie Stewart, Dean of ASU's College of Visual and Performing Arts, directed the celebration held at the Davis Theater. Stewart was also a Hollywood actress.

The night featured spirituals, contemporary music from a citywide choir, dramatic performances, and even an awards segment among other featured events.

In that award segment, WSFA 12 News Anchor Tonya Terry was a speaker and was presented with the Beloved Community Award. The award commends residents from the Montgomery community for their exemplary work, leadership and commitment in building their own version of Dr. King's "beloved community."

"She gives of herself so much, we wanted to give her something," said Stewart, "give her a moment of joy and appreciation."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.