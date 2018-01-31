Robertson scores 22, Missouri tops Alabama 69-60

The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.

By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an official proclamation to make the University of Central Florida football national champs.(Source: Rick Scott/Twitter)

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.

Jontay Porter overcame foul trouble to score 13 points for the Tigers (14-8, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Fresh from a win over No. 12 Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide (14-8, 5-4) fell behind by double digits in the first half and had an abysmal shooting performance after the break.

Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon scored 12 points and made all six shots before fouling out with more than five minutes left. Robertson had four assists and made 4 of 8 3-pointers.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points for Alabama despite a 7-of-16 shooting performance. Dazon Ingram was the only other Tide player in double digits with 10 points.

Alabama hit just 6 of 27 field goals in the second half (22.2 percent) after dropping more than 50 percent in the first.

Porter's 3-pointer with 4:59 left pushed Missouri's lead to 65-56. Alabama made enough defensive stops to produce a comeback, but couldn't cash in with baskets on the other end. The Tide missed seven straight attempts down the stretch.

Alabama had whittled a 12-point Missouri lead down to 35-33 over the final five minutes of the opening half. Sexton's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Tide heading to the locker room in a better mood. The Tigers went seven minutes without a field goal extending into the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Got a big win after three straight double digit losses. Had four players with two fouls apiece before halftime, and Porter picked up his fourth with 17:12 left.

Alabama: Blew a chance to move into a four-way tie for second in the SEC. Had won five of six games to start looking like a strong NCAA Tournament candidate, but had a rare poor performance at Coleman Coliseum. The Tide had been 4-0 at home in SEC games.

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts No. 21 Kentucky Saturday.

Alabama visits No. 23 Florida Saturday afternoon and plays four of its next six games on the road.

