Lanes blocked after crash on I-85 SB near Tallassee exit

Alabama State Troopers are working a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County that has left the roadway blocked.

According to troopers, the crash happened on I-85 southbound near the 26 mile-marker, which is just outside Shorter near the Tallassee exit.

Pictures from the scene show damage to a bridge and guardrails. It also appears the tractor-trailer lost its rear-wheel axle during the crash.

Emergency officials are on the scene but lanes may be blocked for some time. Motorists should take caution and consider an alternate route or expect delays.

One alternate route would be exit the interstate at the Tuskegee exit and then continue onto U.S. Highway 80. From Hwy. 80, continue until you reach Main Street in Shorter, then enter back onto I-85 southbound.

