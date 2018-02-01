Lanes reopened on I-85 SB near Tallassee exit

Alabama State Troopers worked a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County that left the roadway blocked. The crash has been cleared and the interstate has reopened.

According to troopers, the crash happened on I-85 southbound near the 26 mile-marker, which is just outside Shorter near the Tallassee exit.

Pictures from the scene show the damage done to a bridge and guardrails. It also appears the tractor-trailer lost its rear-wheel axle during the crash.

