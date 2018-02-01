Editorial: Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook-off Saturday

Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association will celebrate the 5th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook-Off this Saturday on the 100 block of Commerce Street from noon until 4 p.m.

You don’t want to miss the Grammy award-winning Rebirth Brass Band who will bring their signature brand of brass funk to the streets of Montgomery starting at 1:30 p.m. WSFA is one of the sponsors of this event and our very own, Tonya Terry and Mark Bullock will serve as the event’s emcees.

While the Block Party is free and open to the public, tickets are required to experience the Cajun Cook-Off from noon until 2 p.m. and will feature some of Montgomery’s premier restaurants such as Wintzell’s, IttaBena, Saza, Central, Capital City Club, Touch of Soul Cafe’, Peppertree Steaks, Montgomery Biscuits, Cahawba House, Wishbone Cafe and D’Road.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at this website. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

The best part here is that 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Valiant Cross Academy whose scholars will be on hand to perform their morning ritual to the crowd.

Valiant Cross Academy believes the world needs supernatural men; men who will learn from their youth, courageous men, righteous men, committed men, loving men who will rise up to lead, to serve, to inspire.

They are some of Montgomery’s future, something we feel is well worth investing in.

