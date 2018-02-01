Apartments destroyed after Montgomery fire Wednesday night

Firefighters are working to determine a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex (Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue)

Montgomery Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to the Montgomery Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Woodley Terrace Apartments, located in the 3900 block of Woodley Road.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front side of the two-story complex, which has approximately 20 units.

One person had to be transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Several families were displaced by the fire but will be relocated to vacant apartments at the complex.

Officials say two puppies were also rescued from the burning structure and are doing fine.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

