Spire, Alabama PSC explain spike in January gas bills

Many people may have noticed a spike in their gas bills in January, but Jenny Gobble with Spire, formerly Alagasco, says that's to be expected.

Gobble said the increase has to do with usage. The past two winters have been fairly mild in Alabama, but this winter has seen two snowstorms and colder temperatures. Customers are therefore using more energy, causing their bills to increase, Gobble said.

Spire acquired Alagasco in September 2014. In December 2017 they asked for a “very modest” two percent of the overall bill increase.

Gobble also said that starting Thursday, lower rates from Spire will go into effect, citing the recent tax cuts passed by Congress and signed by the president. Since Spire is facing a lower tax burden, she said the company is passing lower costs on to their customers. That translates to about a 2.9 percent cut in customers' overall annual bill.

When asked for comment on the higher bills, the Alabama Public Service Commission released this statement:

"The Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) is certainly aware that the coldest winter experienced in this state in many years has resulted in natural gas bills that are above the levels normally experienced during our typical winters in Alabama. The increased gas bills customers are experiencing is primarily attributable to colder weather with the resulting higher level of gas usage. For January 2018, average residential gas usage in Alabama is 54.3% higher than January 2017. There is no correlation between Spire Alabama’s acquisition of Alagasco and higher average gas bills this winter. Spire acquired Alagasco more than three years ago. On October 1, 2017 the utility changed its name from Alagasco to Spire but ownership and management has remained unchanged since 2014. Spire Alabama, Inc. did file for a rate increase in December 2017 that was reduced by 38% due to the efforts of the Commission and its staff. Further, the increase that ultimately went into effect on December 1, 2017 will be offset by a revised filing submitted by Spire to be effective today which will decrease base rates by approximately $12.8 million over the remainder of 2018. The rate decrease is attributable to the federal corporate income tax reduction approved under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Recovery Act of 2017. Anyone with questions about their Spire bill should call 800-292-4008."

