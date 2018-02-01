Spire explains spike in January gas bills

Many people may have noticed a spike in their gas bills in January, but Jenny Gobble with Spire says that's to be expected. (Source: Spire)

Gobble said the increase has to do with usage. The past two winters have been fairly mild in Alabama, but this winter has seen two snow storms and colder temperatures. Customers are therefore using more energy, causing their bills to increase, Gobble said.

Spire acquired Alagasco in September 2014. In December 2017 they asked for a “very modest” 2 percent of the overall bill increase.

Gobble also said that, starting Thursday, lower rates from Spire will go into effect. Gobble said this is because of the recent tax cuts passed by Congress and signed by the president, and since Spire is facing a lower tax burden they are passing lower costs on to their customers. This translates to a 2.9 percent cut in customers' overall annual bill.

Anyone with questions about their Spire bill should call 800-292-4008.

